WALSH, David James', family reports with great sadness of his passing on November 12, 2020, departing this life at age 62. David is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Walsh; and his six siblings, Bonnie Morrison (Billy), Patricia Walsh, Mary Roe (Kenny), John Walsh, Jimmy Walsh (Kathy), Maureen Russo (Frank); and an adoring group of nieces and nephews, Michael McCabe, Kimberly Walsh, Kyle and Dylan Roe, Christopher and Nicholas Walsh and Madeline, Sophia, Kathleen, James, Joseph and Michael Russo. David grew up in Port Washington, New York, where his lifelong love of beaches, boating, swimming, fishing and golf began. He moved to the Florida Keys after high school graduation and discovered a new love – cooking. He became a fantastic chef while working in the legendary Ziggy's Conch Restaurant in Islamorada under the renowned Chef Henri Champagne, who became David's mentor and friend. Many years later, David moved to Richmond to be closer to his parents who had relocated there. He started a new career baking at Ukrop's Bakery, which he enjoyed very much. David loved to cook for his large and expanding family and friends, and no event was complete without him. His interesting life and fantastic memory provided material for countless mesmerizing stories. Full of laughter and jokes, he was loved by all, including dogs and even the most discerning cats. His years in Richmond allowed him to spend much time with his best friend – his dad, who predeceased him in 2014. It is comforting to his family to know father and son will be reunited. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond Va. It will be livestreamed as well due to COVID-19: https://youtu.be/RP3OW4R2e0M
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McShin Foundation.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.