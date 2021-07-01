JONES, Dr. David Paul, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2021, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris Jones (Springfield, Ohio). He is survived by Janet Davidson Jones, his loving wife of 55 years; his sister, Julie Masters; his children, Jennifer Jones of Frederick, Md. and Brian Jones (Caroline Browder) of Richmond, Va.; and his three grandchildren, Ella, Iris and Levi Browder Jones. Dave was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Janet. He attended the University of Toledo on a football scholarship and went on to earn his B.S. and M.S. in engineering. Dave and Jan moved to Pittsburgh, where he began his career at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Lab and earned a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University. During the course of his career, he wrote over 40 publications in the open literature on topics related to fracture mechanics. He served as member of many committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and was awarded an ASME Certificate of Recognition – Pressure Vessels and Piping Division for service to ASME Codes and Standards Committee. He was recognized several times through the ASME for papers he authored. He was named a Fellow of American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 2010. After his retirement, Dave and Jan moved to Richmond, Va., to spend time with his grandchildren, which he did generously. He delighted in picking them up from school and attending any event they were involved in. Dave could also often be found at concerts around town, where he loved to listen to his son play jazz. Dave's passion outside of engineering was Free Flight Model Airplanes. He belonged to the local Fluvanna Aero-Modelers Club, and one of the highlights of his year was to participate in the National Free Flight Championships (NATS) in Indiana annually with his daughter, Jennifer. Dave won numerous trophies, including a 2nd place in the Mulvihill division and made many friends there. His other passions included trumpet playing, jazz music, the Pittsburgh Steelers, telling bad jokes badly, cornflakes, playing card games and spending time with friends and family. He was loved by all who met him and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bliley's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held directly after at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Feed More, Richmond, Va., or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.