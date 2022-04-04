Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David William Miller
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
MILLER, Mr. David William, departed this life April 25, 2022, at the age of 73. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a veteran of the United States Navy who served during Viet Nam.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; three daughters, Shannon, Dawn and LaDonna; two son-in-laws, Mike and Jimmy; four grandchildren, Juliette, Johnny, Hannah and Oubon; two sisters, Linda and Emily; two brother-in-laws, John and Doug; two brothers, Danny and Larry; one sister-in-law Betty; his two best friends, Wayne and Kathy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His kind heart and loving spirit will be forever missed.

There will be a memorial service April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. at:

Fine Creek Baptist Church

3619 Huguenot Trail

Powhatan, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Massey Cancer Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.