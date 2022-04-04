MILLER, Mr. David William, departed this life April 25, 2022, at the age of 73. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a veteran of the United States Navy who served during Viet Nam.



He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; three daughters, Shannon, Dawn and LaDonna; two son-in-laws, Mike and Jimmy; four grandchildren, Juliette, Johnny, Hannah and Oubon; two sisters, Linda and Emily; two brother-in-laws, John and Doug; two brothers, Danny and Larry; one sister-in-law Betty; his two best friends, Wayne and Kathy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His kind heart and loving spirit will be forever missed.



There will be a memorial service April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. at:



Fine Creek Baptist Church



3619 Huguenot Trail



Powhatan, Va.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Massey Cancer Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2022.