CARTER, David Noland, Sr., 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Carter; and his parents, Walter and Mary Duling Carter. David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bessie Wood Carter; son, David Carter Jr. (Brandi); granddaughters, Abby, Jackie and Emily of Mechanicsville; daughter, Christie (Matt) Barret; and granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline of Mechanicsville; and daughter, Margaret (Andrew) Schwerdtfeger; and granddaughter, Amelia; and a grandson, Carter, of King William. David was born on December 15, 1941, the youngest son of Walter and Mary Duling Carter. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. One of the greatest joys of his life was riding horses and he had many friends who shared that joy with him. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad.