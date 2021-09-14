O'BRYAN, The Hon. David Wayne, Sr., "Service is the Best Way of Life."
David Wayne O'Bryan Sr. died September 6, 2021 at his home in Glen Allen, Va.
Wayne was born April 2, 1942 in Louisville, Ky. to Francis and Mildred O'Bryan.
Wayne grew up in an average home, but being ambitious, he worked his way through college and law school as a waiter. He was the first in his family to become a lawyer and only the second to get a college education.
Wayne attended law school at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., where he was president of the student body. He went on to be president of the law alumni, where he pioneered its first fundraising program.
After graduating, Wayne went into general practice on his own, where he began representing individuals in DUI and other kinds of cases.
In 1977, Wayne was elected to the House of Delegates, where he served four years on the Courts of Justice committee.
In 1981, Wayne formed a partnership which handled only personal injury cases. This establishment evolved into the largest personal injury firm in Virginia.
In 2000, Wayne retired from the firm, but quickly discovered that he did not like being retired. He then decided to return to a solo personal injury practice. Many will recall his memorable radio ads affirming him as "A nice guy who wants to make a difference in your life."
He is survived by his son, David Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Kathy; and his two grandchildren, Rose and Charles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret.
The memorial service will be held at Benedictine School Chapel on September 25 at 11 a.m. and will also be viewable online at reellyfeproductions.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Richmond Audubon Society, P.O. Box 26648, Richmond, Va. 23261.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.