PAIGE, David Larry, of Asheville, North Carolina, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Larry and his wife, Linda had recently moved from Richmond, Virginia to Asheville, North Carolina to be close to family.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his daughters and their families. He was an avid golfer and lover of music. He enjoyed the mountains and the changing seasons, as well as spending time at their home on Lake Gaston.
Larry was a partner at KPMG and Arthur Anderson for the better part of his career. He was honored to support Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, the American Heart Association, Comfort Zone Camp, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Richmond Ballet.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 45 years, Linda; daughters, Chelsea (Gaines) and Kaki (Casey); grandsons, Whitner and Harris; brother, Ron Paige (Doris); nine nephews, six nieces, six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family celebration of Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.