David Larry Paige
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care - Maple Springs
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC
PAIGE, David Larry, of Asheville, North Carolina, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Larry and his wife, Linda had recently moved from Richmond, Virginia to Asheville, North Carolina to be close to family.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his daughters and their families. He was an avid golfer and lover of music. He enjoyed the mountains and the changing seasons, as well as spending time at their home on Lake Gaston.

Larry was a partner at KPMG and Arthur Anderson for the better part of his career. He was honored to support Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, the American Heart Association, Comfort Zone Camp, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Richmond Ballet.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 45 years, Linda; daughters, Chelsea (Gaines) and Kaki (Casey); grandsons, Whitner and Harris; brother, Ron Paige (Doris); nine nephews, six nieces, six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family celebration of Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209.

Highlands Cremation and Funeral Care is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through the website at www.highlandscare.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care - Maple Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, We are sad to hear that you have lost your sweet Larry. You were both special neighbors in Martins Grant-we miss seeing you take walks in our `hood. Larry´s gentle soul was 1/2 of your special team. Sending special hugs to you and your girls. Fondly, Gail and Alex
Alex and Gail Smith
Friend
September 22, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 21, 2021
