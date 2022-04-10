PARRISH, David Smith, Jr., 78, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Katherine C. Parrish. Left to cherish his memory are his second wife, Martha S. Parrish; his daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte H. Parrish and William J. Harney; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanne P. Tate, Suzanne P. Bulifant, Henry F. Bulifant IV, Kathy P. Seebeck, Brian W. Seebeck and Mazie Jane Parrish; his grandchildren, Graham David Harney and McRae Katherine Harney; a large extended family and many close friends.
David was born in Richmond, Virginia on April 22, 1943. He was the second child, and only son, of Mazie McRay Parrish and David Smith Parrish Sr. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in 1961 and served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He also attended N.C. State for one year and RPI (VCU) for two years.
David fiercely loved the Lord and served him faithfully as a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. He dedicated his life to Jesus Christ and took every opportunity he had to spread the gospel. David also enjoyed old muscle cars, flashlights, getting a good deal and sharing jokes.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 4500 Turner Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of David's favorite organizations, Save America Ministries, P.O. Box 70879, Richmond Va. 23255, saveus.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.