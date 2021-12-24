Menu
David Christian Paulette
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
PAULETTE, David Christian, 80, of Chesterfield, died on December 21, 2021. He was the husband of Sarah Thomas Paulette.

Born on September 20, 1941, in Appomattox, Va., he was the son of the late Ernest Jackson Paulett and Eras Pauline Poe Paulett. David was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and attended Calvary Baptist Church. He was the vice president of field operations at Lyttle Utilities, retiring after 54 years. David was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved hunting and was a member of the Eike Hunt Club.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by his son, Christopher Paulette (Kim); one brother, Robert F. Paulette (Nancy); three sisters, Ellen P. Jamerson (Bill), Joyce P. Theriot (Tom) and Carolyn Paulette; grandchildren, Tyler, Erica, Scott, Madison, Riley and David; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and John Thomas Paulette; and four sisters, Lorraine, Judy, Brenda and Sherry.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Calvary Baptist Church Colonial Heights.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, at Reedy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ray Haskett officiating. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, N.C. 28241.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church Colonial Heights
VA
Dec
27
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church Colonial Heights
VA
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Reedy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Christopher,

Our deepest sympathies. May David rest in peace.
E2 Consulting Engineers
Coworker
December 28, 2021
I cant believe you've gone...I cant believe mom has gone too! we are missing you Uncle but we know Jesus has you and mom and that comforts us completely. Until we meet again in Heaven, we Love you.... Tim Marty Alex Avery Emily and Andrew .
Tim Kahn
Family
December 25, 2021
Carolyn, so sorry for the loss you and your family have suffered due to the passing of your beloved brother. May your many wonderful memories you have of the time shared offer you peace and solace.
Renèe Dixson
Friend
December 25, 2021
Ellen, Bill & Family,
Sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
December 24, 2021
Sure going to miss you Dave.....Rick and Carol Thurston.
Rick thurston
Friend
December 24, 2021
David will be missed by his family and friends. I first met him at the dentist office.
Martha K Creasy
Work
December 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don & Diane Guss
Friend
December 23, 2021
