PAULETTE, David Christian, 80, of Chesterfield, died on December 21, 2021. He was the husband of Sarah Thomas Paulette.
Born on September 20, 1941, in Appomattox, Va., he was the son of the late Ernest Jackson Paulett and Eras Pauline Poe Paulett. David was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and attended Calvary Baptist Church. He was the vice president of field operations at Lyttle Utilities, retiring after 54 years. David was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved hunting and was a member of the Eike Hunt Club.
In addition to his wife; he is survived by his son, Christopher Paulette (Kim); one brother, Robert F. Paulette (Nancy); three sisters, Ellen P. Jamerson (Bill), Joyce P. Theriot (Tom) and Carolyn Paulette; grandchildren, Tyler, Erica, Scott, Madison, Riley and David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and John Thomas Paulette; and four sisters, Lorraine, Judy, Brenda and Sherry.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Calvary Baptist Church Colonial Heights.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, at Reedy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ray Haskett officiating. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, N.C. 28241.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.