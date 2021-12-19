PRUETT, Dr. David Franklin, was born on October 7, 1928 in Landis, N.C. He went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021 at the age of 93. David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving in WWII. When he returned home, he entered Piedmont Bible College where he met his future wife, Dorothy Annette Slayton. They married in 1949 and their union was blessed with two sons and a daughter. David continued his religious studies at various colleges, including Virginia Tech and International Seminary, then ministered in many areas in Virginia, West Virginia and Florida. He was also an educator who taught and administered at several public and private schools and colleges. In 1965, he, with the help of many others, started Warwick Christian School in Richmond, a K to 12th grade private school. David spent his life serving the Lord and preaching the gospel. He retired in 2006 and remained an avid reader of religious writings.
David is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Annette Pruett; daughter-in-law, Gina Pruett; daughter, Sharon Luck (David); son, Keith Pruett (Ida); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Pruett of Greensboro, N.C.; his son, Gary Pruett of Plano, Texas; and his sister, Viola Caviness of Greensboro, N.C.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after the first of the year. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your local church or to the 700 Club. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.