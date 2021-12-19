Menu
Dr. David Franklin Pruett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
PRUETT, Dr. David Franklin, was born on October 7, 1928 in Landis, N.C. He went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021 at the age of 93. David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving in WWII. When he returned home, he entered Piedmont Bible College where he met his future wife, Dorothy Annette Slayton. They married in 1949 and their union was blessed with two sons and a daughter. David continued his religious studies at various colleges, including Virginia Tech and International Seminary, then ministered in many areas in Virginia, West Virginia and Florida. He was also an educator who taught and administered at several public and private schools and colleges. In 1965, he, with the help of many others, started Warwick Christian School in Richmond, a K to 12th grade private school. David spent his life serving the Lord and preaching the gospel. He retired in 2006 and remained an avid reader of religious writings.

David is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Annette Pruett; daughter-in-law, Gina Pruett; daughter, Sharon Luck (David); son, Keith Pruett (Ida); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Pruett of Greensboro, N.C.; his son, Gary Pruett of Plano, Texas; and his sister, Viola Caviness of Greensboro, N.C.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after the first of the year. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your local church or to the 700 Club. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
So sorry for this loss. To his children and grandchildren, I pray for God's comfort in your grief and His hope that you will see him again.
Ruth Ann Frederick
December 20, 2021
I have so many fond memories of Pastor Pruett. I enjoyed teaching at his school he was a good boss and a friend. I learned much from him as my pastor. I am thankful to have known him. I m so sorry for your loss.
Elsie Vaughan
December 20, 2021
I will always remember my youthful years under the preaching of Pastor Pruett. I am also thankful for the opportunity to enter the music ministry at Warwick Baptist Church. I also had the privilege to have Pastor Pruett officiate my wedding in 1978. Well done thou good and faithful servant! Please know that you are in our prayers! Pastor Mark Houser
Mark Houser
December 19, 2021
