SMITH, David Nathaniel, 66, of Henrico, departed this life September 7, 2021. Surviving are two sons, David N. Smith II and Brandon E.B. Smith; grandson, Mason Nathaniel Smith; sister, Joyce Smith; brother, Elder William E. Smith (Sheneice); niece, Adrienne Maria Smith; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Samuel Peters officiating. Remains will be forwarded to Leevy Funeral Home, Columbia, S.C., for funeral services and burial. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society
or Lustgarten Foundation. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.