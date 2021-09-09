Our deepest sympathy to the family. David Smith was an outstanding man and will be sorely missed.
David and Cheryl Sheppard
September 28, 2021
Our Reynolds group have so many fun memories of all of you. Your Dad was a true gentleman who I know will be so missed. Our prayers to all of you during this difficult time.
Nancy Arno
Friend
September 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Our work paths crossed with every new position Dave had and he was always so helpful and considerate.
Marilyn Milio
September 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to David and Brandon. I have many sweet memories of you guys, your mother and your dad from our Reynolds days. I am so sorry about the loss of your dad. He was a fine man. Please give your mother a hug for me!
Anne Maxey
September 15, 2021
David touched so many lives in the very best way. I´m grateful I got the chance to know him as both a colleague and a friend. He will be missed at VDOT.
Opal Revels
Work
September 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
To the Smith Family, sending my deepest sympathy and prayers. May the memories of David give you strength in Jesus Name.
Beverly Simpson Allbritton
Other
September 14, 2021
Sending prayers, sympathy and condolences to the Smith Family. During this most difficult time, I pray that you can keep your Faith in the Giver of Life, who will also be your Comforter and guide you through this process. In His Love.
Kay Spann Byrd
September 11, 2021
Sending prayers, sympathy and condolences to the Smith Family. During this most difficult time, keep your faith in the Giver of Life who will also be your Comforter, and guide you through this process.
Kay Spann Byrd
Other
September 11, 2021
There are no words to take away your sadness, be assured that according to the KJV "Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Curtis & Connie W.Davis
September 11, 2021
David was one of the very talented young men I had the pleasure of interviewing and hiring into a significant position at a local bank many years ago. He was quite an achiever and went on to serve his community and state in myriad constructive ways. I will always be proud of his successes and to have called him my friend. God's greatest blessings are prayed for his family.
Mary DePillars
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dear William and Joyce,
There will never be another David. I'm so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. With Love and sympathy, Marcey