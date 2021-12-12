Menu
David Benson Spruill
SPRUILL, David Benson, 76, of Chesterfield, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Edythe Spruill. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janet Ligon Spruill; daughters, Lynley and Emilie Spruill; brother, Bill Spruill (Beverly); sister, Ellen Watko (A.J.); and four legged companion, May. David was an honorable man, wonderful husband, terrific father and loyal friend. He was a Vietnam veteran, retiring from the USAF and the Virginia Air National Guard. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield Food Bank, www.cfboc.org, Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org and/or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Janet, I am so sorry to read that your husband, David, has passed. You and I go back many years. It has been a long time since I have seen you. I have a lot of good memories from the late 60's to early 70's. Take care, Love you. David.
David Jinnette
Other
December 16, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS REMEMBER THE TIMES MY DAD SHARED WITH YOUR DAD AND THROUGHOUT SCHOOL
FAMILY OF CHARLIE AND NANCY PHELPS, JOHNNY AND DEBBIE LIVESAY
Friend
December 15, 2021
