SPRUILL, David Benson, 76, of Chesterfield, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Edythe Spruill. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janet Ligon Spruill; daughters, Lynley and Emilie Spruill; brother, Bill Spruill (Beverly); sister, Ellen Watko (A.J.); and four legged companion, May. David was an honorable man, wonderful husband, terrific father and loyal friend. He was a Vietnam veteran, retiring from the USAF and the Virginia Air National Guard. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield Food Bank, www.cfboc.org
, Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
and/or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.