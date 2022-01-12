My sincerest sympathy and prayers to Jan and family. Dave was my sales manager with Nationwide and also wore many other Nationwide hats over the years. He was a big help in my development as an agent over my thirty eight year career, and was always there to help when I needed it. Dave was a great guy and always in a positive frame of mind. He will be missed. Prayers, Tommy Fincher

Tommy Fincher Work January 12, 2022