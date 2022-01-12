Menu
David William Thomas
THOMAS, David William, 71, passed away on December 28, 2021, in Richmond, Va., after a courageous five-month battle with cancer.

Dave was born in Pottstown, Pa., the son of the late Kenneth and Jane Miller Thomas. He was a graduate of the Cedar Cliff High School, class of 1968 (Camp Hill, Pa). Dave then pursued his advanced education at The Pennsylvania State University, where he earned both his B.S. and M.S. degrees in 1972 and 1988, respectively.

Dave was a dedicated sales leader with Nationwide Insurance. Over his 39-year career, he wore many hats, serving as Regional Sales Manager, District Sales Manager, Sales Administration Manager and Business Sales Advisor. Dave was both personally and professionally fulfilled in his job to mentor new agents to succeed in starting and developing their own businesses. He earned his CIC, CLU, CHFC and LUTC professional designations.

After his retirement, he taught Continuing Education classes for AD Banker on a part-time basis. He was passionate about volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital (Volunteer of the Year 2015), Henrico Doctors' Hospital, being a blood courier for the Red Cross and reading with students from Henry Marsh Elementary School with a group from Christ Church Episcopal.

Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jan, of Richmond, Va.; daughters, Katie Domurat (Nate) of Atlanta, Ga., Megan Miller of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and son, Chris and fiancee', Kaitlyn Gunn, of Midlothian, Va. He is also survived by his four-legged shadow, Annie, his golden retriever who can now retire from her nursing duties.

Dave loved his family, friends, hiking, reading, scouting (Eagle Scout), PSU and traveling to London, Spain, Germany and frequent visits to Hilton Head and Pawleys Island. Dave was a definite "car-guy," with Mustangs being his favorite. That hobby, plus his love of dogs are memorable hallmarks of his personality. We are comforted to know there was a noisy, joyous reunion with his five previous dogs at the Rainbow Bridge when he arrived in heaven. He was a member of Christ Church Episcopal, the Masons and the National and Richmond Chapters of the Penn State University Alumni Association.

A celebration of his life will be on January 22, 2022 at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 at 3 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. There will also be a virtual option. To get the connection information for the virtual celebration, please send a request email to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Christ Church Episcopal Endowment Fund, established in 2021 to support vital missions that will support our community for many years to come. Checks can be mailed to Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059, with "Dave Thomas" in the memo line; or you may give securely online at www.ccerva.org/give. The Christ Church Endowment Fund supports the physical plant, which enables hospitality to internal ministries, anonymous support groups and the wider community.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Christ Church Episcopal
5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to Jan and family. Dave was instrumental in me starting my successful career in the insurance business 45 years ago. Dave was a patient teacher and truly a kind hearted Gentleman. He made a lasting impression on me. He will be missed by all who knew him!
Don Jacobs
January 17, 2022
Jan and Family, very sad to hear of Daves passing. Jan, you and Dave were favorites of ours, when working at the Wide. I have many memories of Dave and he will be missed by all. He was a great guy that everyone liked.
Tom and Merilee Heath
Work
January 12, 2022
My sincerest sympathy and prayers to Jan and family. Dave was my sales manager with Nationwide and also wore many other Nationwide hats over the years. He was a big help in my development as an agent over my thirty eight year career, and was always there to help when I needed it. Dave was a great guy and always in a positive frame of mind. He will be missed. Prayers, Tommy Fincher
Tommy Fincher
Work
January 12, 2022
Remembering Dave fondly and sending love to you all. This tribute sums up Dave perfectly and really captures his essence, as does this photo/smile. An Eagle Scout??? Wish I had known this all along - thanks for filling in the blanks of a life well lived. Hugs and love.
Debbie Trainer
January 12, 2022
