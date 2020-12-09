WATSON, David Lee, enthusiastic entrepreneur, master storyteller, thoughtful friend, devoted husband and unsurpassed father, died December 6, 2020. Born December 25, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, he was the seventh of nine children born to Haile and Epsie Watson. A longtime resident of Midlothian, Dave was a graduate of Farmville High School and Hampden-Sydney College (1951). He served in the United States Air Corps during World War II. Dave had a long career, which included working for the DuPont Corporation in the 1950s, where he helped install and calibrate instruments in two factories – a hydrogen bomb plant in Aiken, South Carolina and a nylon plant in Pensacola, Florida. His abilities as inventor and entrepreneur began to be showcased at Universal Dynamics, where he and three other partners built various dehumidifiers for defense and grain drying. The distinguishing achievement was the pioneering of a dehumidifier for drying ABS plastic. He also developed and sold a new kind of vacuum cleaner. Through these experiences and more, Dave found his passion for selling. In the early 1970s, he began to represent several machine tool manufacturing companies. At Watson-Hegner Corporation, Dave, his wife, Marie and their partners were often recognized as the number one manufacturer's representative in the nation by many of their suppliers. At age 65, an age when many people retire, he launched another new business with his son, Sam. Watson Machine, a specialty metal laser cutting business continues to successfully operate in Powhatan, Virginia and is now part owned by his son, David. In 1978, he was a founding member of Sycamore Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many years. He loved riding his John Deere tractors and grew an expansive garden every year. Often, he would head to his garden before coming to the house when returning home from a business trip or the office. Dave will be remembered for being a lover of people and his uncanny ability to connect almost immediately with others. Known for his forthright and honest integrity, he could be an intimidating character, but most people fell in love with him and they became friends for life, including many wonderful customers he met as he traveled across Virginia, the Carolina's and Georgia. Most importantly, he was a faithful husband and father. Survivors include his wife, Marie; three children, Martha Payne (Jimmy) of Suwanee, Georgia, David L. Watson II (Laura) of Greenville, South Carolina and Linda Watson-Hills (Martyn) of Duluth, Georgia; grandchildren, Erin (Ty) Buckelew, Travis (Cara) Payne, Morgan (Ian) Calhoun, Trent Payne, Emma Kate Watson, Claire (Buck) Brown, David Lee Watson III, Abigail Watson and Samuel Watson Jr.; one brother, Richard Watson of Panama City, Florida; and one sister, Leona Gowan of Lilburn, Georgia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Samuel Haus Watson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 510 Coalfield Road, Midlothian, Virginia. Interment to follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery, 3880 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Virginia.