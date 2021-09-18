WHITING, David Judson, 79, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born in Canada to the late Richard A. Whiting and Doris McLaughlin Whiting. He was also preceded in death by a son, David Todd Whiting.
David was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was employed with Reynolds Metals, retiring after many years. David was a faithful member of Wesley UMC in Colonial Heights. His greatest passion was giving to the community. He was an active member of the Colonial Heights City Council and School Board, along with countless other civic organizations. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Anne Burritt Whiting; and son, Joel Andrew Whiting.
Friends are welcome to visit with David and sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.