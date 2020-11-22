WHITMAN, David, It's with deep sadness the family announces the passing of David (Dave) Whitman, 59, on November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jessie Whitman; and brother, Thomas Whitman. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl; son, Travis; in-laws, Mary and Ray Johns; sister, Diane; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; also his fur babies, Doodlebug and Woodrow. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.