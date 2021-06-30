WHITTAKER, David Allen, Sr., known as "Double D," 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. David was the owner of Double D Towing. He was later employed at EpaCoat/W.W. Enroughty for 20 years. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Amy; daughter, Ashley Sparks (Scott); and son, Kerry. He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen Jr. David was one of 13 children. He was the proud grandfather of seven wonderful grandchildren and was blessed with devoted friends, including Gerald and Lynwood. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2021.