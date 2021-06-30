Menu
David Allen Whittaker Sr.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Mechanicsville, VA
WHITTAKER, David Allen, Sr., known as "Double D," 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. David was the owner of Double D Towing. He was later employed at EpaCoat/W.W. Enroughty for 20 years. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Amy; daughter, Ashley Sparks (Scott); and son, Kerry. He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen Jr. David was one of 13 children. He was the proud grandfather of seven wonderful grandchildren and was blessed with devoted friends, including Gerald and Lynwood. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2021.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
So very sorry for the loss of David , DD .. we had some cool times back in the day ,. God bless you
Bruce Pegram
Friend
June 30, 2021
My sympathy goes to David´s family.
Charlotte powell
Friend
June 30, 2021
