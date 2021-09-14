Sending my condolences to you and your Family we are so sorry to hear about the loss of DJ He was always a sweetheart and always called me Mama Duke all the time I always love to hear him laugh he will be missed by so many . We will keep you all in our Prayers Shelley and Jay if there is anything that me and my family can do please just let us know ! Be Bless and Keep Trusting in God thats all we can do !

Damita Jo Hooper( Dominique Mom) Family September 15, 2021