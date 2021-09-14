Menu
Davvion Martez Graham
GRAHAM, Davvion Martez, age 27, of Richmond, departed this life September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, David Graham. He is survived by a son, Damari Graham; his parents, Johnny and Shelly Brown; maternal grandfather, Leon Robinson; paternal grandmother, Amanda Tunstall; three sisters, Takeenya Smith and India and Dana Graham; seven aunts, Michelle Phipps, Leonnah, Dametriah and Shaneikiah Robinson, Cecelia Graham and Mary and Peggy Tunstall; four uncles, Charles Smith, Alfred and Allen Michael Robinson and Danny Tunstall; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Misha Carpenter. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Graham can be viewed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Elder Samuel Massenburg officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Sending my condolences to you and your Family we are so sorry to hear about the loss of DJ He was always a sweetheart and always called me Mama Duke all the time I always love to hear him laugh he will be missed by so many . We will keep you all in our Prayers Shelley and Jay if there is anything that me and my family can do please just let us know ! Be Bless and Keep Trusting in God thats all we can do !
Damita Jo Hooper( Dominique Mom)
Family
September 15, 2021
Gone to soon! I just met this young man through my son and the few times I was in his presents he was a very warm and respectful young man. My prayers and condolences to this family. Tina & Family
Tina T
Other
September 15, 2021
Hold on to your memories, and let them guide you during this time of sadness. Take heart, time will soften the edges and ease your burden. We are missing you Davvion. Rosemary Jenkins. Tre's Grandmother
Rosemary Jenkins
September 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
