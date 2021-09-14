GRAHAM, Davvion Martez, age 27, of Richmond, departed this life September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, David Graham. He is survived by a son, Damari Graham; his parents, Johnny and Shelly Brown; maternal grandfather, Leon Robinson; paternal grandmother, Amanda Tunstall; three sisters, Takeenya Smith and India and Dana Graham; seven aunts, Michelle Phipps, Leonnah, Dametriah and Shaneikiah Robinson, Cecelia Graham and Mary and Peggy Tunstall; four uncles, Charles Smith, Alfred and Allen Michael Robinson and Danny Tunstall; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Misha Carpenter. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Graham can be viewed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Elder Samuel Massenburg officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.