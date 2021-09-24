DISAVINO, Mrs. Dawn Williams, was called home to the Lord on September 18, 2021 while at home with her family. She is survived by her husband, Howard DiSavino Jr.; her daughters, Stacey Falwell (Daniel Falwell) and AnnMarie DiSavino; and her son, Howie DiSavino III. Dawn enjoyed gardening, traveling and most importantly being surrounded by her family. Dawn will be remembered for her compassionate spirit in helping others and being an inspiration to those around her. While she will be greatly missed, her legacy will continue to live on. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Journey Christian Church at 3700 Price Club Blvd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. The family has requested that there is no need for any flowers or gifts.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.