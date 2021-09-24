Menu
Dawn DiSavino
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
8500 Staples Mill Road
Henrico, VA
DISAVINO, Mrs. Dawn Williams, was called home to the Lord on September 18, 2021 while at home with her family. She is survived by her husband, Howard DiSavino Jr.; her daughters, Stacey Falwell (Daniel Falwell) and AnnMarie DiSavino; and her son, Howie DiSavino III. Dawn enjoyed gardening, traveling and most importantly being surrounded by her family. Dawn will be remembered for her compassionate spirit in helping others and being an inspiration to those around her. While she will be greatly missed, her legacy will continue to live on. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Journey Christian Church at 3700 Price Club Blvd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. The family has requested that there is no need for any flowers or gifts.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Journey Christian Church
3700 Price Club Blvd, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. She is at peace I am sure. You have all meant so much to all of us.
Thomas Saunders
October 1, 2021
Beautiful, kind, sweet lady that will surely be missed, as part of our lives.
Eddie Ray
Friend
October 1, 2021
Howard, so sorry to hear about Dawn. I hope it will bring you comfort knowing she is in God's loving hands with no pain, only peace.
Barbara Dougherty
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Howard, Mark and I are so sorry to hear of Dawn's passing. We send prayers, love and thoughts to you and your family. God bless.
Brenda and Mark Holmes
Other
September 26, 2021
My thoughts are with you. You have some wonderful memories to treasure of Dawn.
Delia Hartmann
Friend
September 24, 2021
I hope the wonderful memories help you through the difficult times.
Dolly Emory
September 24, 2021
Howard, so sorry for your loss. You and your family have my most sincere condolences. Yours truly, Dave
Dave Miller
Work
September 24, 2021
