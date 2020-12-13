MORRIS, Dawn Ellen Abernathy, 65, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Dawn was a lifelong Richmonder who loved spending time with her family. She was devoted to her sons, Christopher and Nicholas; and her mother, Virginia. Her grandchildren, Maddox and Olivia, also brought a special joy to her life. Her love and life partner, Larry was also her best friend and will always be remembered for the way he took care of her until the end. Dawn enjoyed spending time at the beach - and the river. She was a fan of UVA basketball and loved to play the horses. She also had a special knack for finding deals and she used this talent to help others do the same. In her professional life, Dawn was an accomplished manager spending much of her career with Time-Life, where she won numerous awards and developed many friendships. Dawn will be remembered for her infectious laugh and caring soul. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Abernathy; partner, Larry Jones; sons, Christopher and Nicholas (Kristen); brothers, Michael Abernathy (Mary) and Steven Abernathy (Judith); and grandchildren, Maddox and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Abernathy; and brother, Mark Abernathy. A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.