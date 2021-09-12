To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I will truly miss receiving your morning greetings and seeing your smile. I will now root for the Cowboys this year : ) Rest well.... the heavens gained a beautiful Angel.
James
Work
September 29, 2021
I know words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
GRACIE BURWELL
September 24, 2021
Gone to soon!! I love you!!
Angie
September 15, 2021
Sincere Condolences to the Family. May God´s love surround each of you during this trial. Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. The Lord is still your Shepherd, cling even closer to Him now. Amen. Blessings and strength to All. Amen.
Rev. Roslyn Dea. Horace Anderson
Other
September 12, 2021
