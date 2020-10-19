Menu
Dayna Richmond Dunn
1977 - 2020
BORN
1977
DIED
2020
DUNN, Dayna Richmond, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 43. Dayna was born on July 19, 1977 in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dunn, Henrico; mother and stepfather, Germaine and Donald Ellis, Henrico; her father and stepmother, Larry and Debbie, Richmond, Henrico; maternal grandmother, Rose Akers, Henrico; stepbrother, Donald Ellis Jr. (Miranda), Mechanicsville; stepsisters, Julie Norris (Douglas), Midlothian, Christina Conser, Henrico, Erin Lynch (Joe), Henrico; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins. Dayna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Akers, Sara Richmond and Morris Richmond.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A private graveside service will follow at a later date.
