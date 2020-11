JACKSON, Deaconess Charlotte, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She is survived by a loving and devoted family. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.