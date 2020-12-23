COLES, Deaconess Florence E., 83, of Maidens, Va., departed this life Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alexander Coles Jr.; one daughter, Janice Price; three sons, Alexander III, Edward and Robert Coles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating. Interment Emmaus Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mr. Alex and Janice,
Mrs. Coles was always so loving and kind to me. She always gave me words of encouragement. I will truly miss her. So sorry for your loss. You have my sincere and deepest sympathy.
Minister Joyce Harden
Robert L Harden
December 30, 2020
Aunt Florence will surely be missed. She was a good mother and grandmother who showed unconditional love for her family.
Eldridge Coles
December 27, 2020
To my family, I extend my deepest and warmest condolences. May my great aunt sleep in heaven. Love you and miss you
Candace Dabney
December 27, 2020
There´s never a goodbye, I´ll just have to be missing you for now. My sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Charlotte Seamster
December 27, 2020
To Robert and family, I was saddened to hear about the death of your mother. Condolences from me and my family, to you and your family.
John DeWayne Robinson
December 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers go out to the Coles family from the Kenny family.