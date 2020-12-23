COLES, Deaconess Florence E., 83, of Maidens, Va., departed this life Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alexander Coles Jr.; one daughter, Janice Price; three sons, Alexander III, Edward and Robert Coles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating. Interment Emmaus Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.