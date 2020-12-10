JONES, Deaconess Martha Frances, of South Hill, Va., departed this life December 7, 2020, in Sandston, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hilliard and Jennie Taylor Baskerville; four brothers, Andrew and William Mumford Jones, James and Waverly Baskerville; four sisters; Grace Baskerville and a set of infant triplets; her husband, James Harvey Jones; and eldest son, Harvey L. Jones. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Joe) Murphy and Jennie (Joe) Sanders; son, Marshall (Joyce) Jones; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Jones; and brother-in-law, Edward Cardwell; grandchildren, Joe T. (Catrina) Murphy Sr., Leticia (Dwight) Bland, Anthony J. (Robin) Murphy, Markesha, Jennifer, Tiffany and Courtney Jones, Anthony (Shelly) Dagner and Gerald (Marjorie) Gregory; great-grandchildren, Isiah, Zaria, Joe Jr., Joshua, Ashton, Nadia, Sherrod, Aaliyah, Kevin and Greg Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing for Deaconess Martha Jones will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 5230 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, Va., time: 11 a.m. Reverend James Moore, the eulogist. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that monetary donations be sent to the Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Improvement Fund - P.O. Box 817, South Hill, Va. 23970. Feggins Funeral Home Incorporated in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.