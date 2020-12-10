Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deaconess Martha Frances Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Feggins Funeral Home
409 S Hill Ave
South Hill, VA
JONES, Deaconess Martha Frances, of South Hill, Va., departed this life December 7, 2020, in Sandston, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hilliard and Jennie Taylor Baskerville; four brothers, Andrew and William Mumford Jones, James and Waverly Baskerville; four sisters; Grace Baskerville and a set of infant triplets; her husband, James Harvey Jones; and eldest son, Harvey L. Jones. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Joe) Murphy and Jennie (Joe) Sanders; son, Marshall (Joyce) Jones; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Jones; and brother-in-law, Edward Cardwell; grandchildren, Joe T. (Catrina) Murphy Sr., Leticia (Dwight) Bland, Anthony J. (Robin) Murphy, Markesha, Jennifer, Tiffany and Courtney Jones, Anthony (Shelly) Dagner and Gerald (Marjorie) Gregory; great-grandchildren, Isiah, Zaria, Joe Jr., Joshua, Ashton, Nadia, Sherrod, Aaliyah, Kevin and Greg Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing for Deaconess Martha Jones will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 5230 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, Va., time: 11 a.m. Reverend James Moore, the eulogist. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that monetary donations be sent to the Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Improvement Fund - P.O. Box 817, South Hill, Va. 23970. Feggins Funeral Home Incorporated in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
1:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Feggins Funeral Home
409 S Hill Ave, South Hill, VA
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lombardy Grove Baptist Church cemetery
5230 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Feggins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Feggins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.