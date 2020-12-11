Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deaconess Estelle Brice Pace
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
PACE, Deaconess Estelle Brice, 76, of Goochland, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Deacon Haywood Pace; three stepchildren, Patty, Oliver and Lee Pace; one sister, Mary Shelton; and three devoted nephews, Thomas, Derrick and Ivor Jr. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. with a wake from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Graveside homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, Va. Pastor Tolliver, eulogist.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Dec
11
Wake
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
County Line Baptist Church
4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
To the family of Deacon Pace , We Pray That in time like this look to God He Will Be with you.
Deacon Pace We Love You God Love You , In due Time he will lift your burden
William & Rev. Nancy Clarke
William Lee clarke
Friend
December 15, 2020
I will miss Estelle, her beautiful smile & the times we spent together. She was a beautiful person. I will miss her singing her favorite song. This little light of mine. God bless our family.
Thelma Hughes
December 11, 2020
I remembered our last conversation, we laughed so much. RIP Estelle!
Julia G. Price
December 11, 2020
Patti, Oliver, Lee and Haywood we were saddened to hear of Estelle illness and ultimate passing. You all have our deepest sympathy and prayers. God bless and comfort you at this time.
Ed and Hannah Jenkins
December 11, 2020
I will miss Estelle beautiful smile & laughter. Deepest sympathy
Wayne & Connie Snead
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results