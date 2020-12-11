PACE, Deaconess Estelle Brice, 76, of Goochland, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Deacon Haywood Pace; three stepchildren, Patty, Oliver and Lee Pace; one sister, Mary Shelton; and three devoted nephews, Thomas, Derrick and Ivor Jr. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. with a wake from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Graveside homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, Va. Pastor Tolliver, eulogist.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.