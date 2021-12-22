SMITH, Deaconess Virginia, departed this life December 15, 2021. She is survived by three sons, Robert Lee Jr. (Jackie), Clyde Lee Sr. and Terry Lee Sr.; four daughters, Janice Burt (Robert III), Velma Ligon, Darlene Bishop (Jerry) and Annette Johnson; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all attendees please wear a mask.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.