Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deaconess Virginia Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Deaconess Virginia, departed this life December 15, 2021. She is survived by three sons, Robert Lee Jr. (Jackie), Clyde Lee Sr. and Terry Lee Sr.; four daughters, Janice Burt (Robert III), Velma Ligon, Darlene Bishop (Jerry) and Annette Johnson; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all attendees please wear a mask.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Janice..clyde and all other family members MAY GOD KEEP YOU IN PERFECT PEACE. YOUR MOM WAS A SWEET AND KIND WOMAN.
Tonie
December 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results