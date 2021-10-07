Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Dean "Pop" Polly
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
POLLY, Dean "Pop", 82, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Doran Polly; sister, Ann Bodnar; mother, Fonda Polly; and father, Conley Polly. He is survived by his two sisters, Ardith Proffitt, Beth Nesbit; daughter, Catherine "Catboo" Tingen; two sons, Bink Harper and Keith Tingen; and a number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and poker buddies. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Rd., with interment to follow in Centralia Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Centralia Presbyterian Church
4625 Centralia Rd., VA
Oct
9
Interment
Centralia Cemetery
VA
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 7, 2021
