POLLY, Dean "Pop", 82, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Doran Polly; sister, Ann Bodnar; mother, Fonda Polly; and father, Conley Polly. He is survived by his two sisters, Ardith Proffitt, Beth Nesbit; daughter, Catherine "Catboo" Tingen; two sons, Bink Harper and Keith Tingen; and a number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and poker buddies. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Rd., with interment to follow in Centralia Cemetery.