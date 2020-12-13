BRINKMAN, Deanna Raarup, died December 5, 2020, after a five-year, compelling bout with cancer. Deanna was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 whereupon she characteristically took matters into her own hands by engaging in research and seeking data on the internet and in consulting with doctors and clinics knowledgeable about her specific type of cancer. She sought information about medicines, procedures and trials for new drugs of which she became aware, and by her persistent efforts she joined a clinical trial which helped extended her life directly for over three years - which brought joy amongst her family, friends and acquaintances. Deanna was always a vibrant, enterprising person with many creative abilities. In her youth she participated in numerous social activities, including Girl Scouts, school theatrical productions and The National Honor Society. Wherever she lived, New York City, Grosse Point, Michigan, San Francisco, California or Richmond, Virginia, she was engaged in volunteer and charitable functions which followed in the footsteps of her mother, Marianne Deano Raarup. Deanna was active in many social efforts in Richmond; she was a docent for many years helping the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts deliver information on artist's works to the citizens of metropolitan Richmond, she was spirited in working with the administration of the Richmond Symphony to support the orchestra's effort to bring music into the lives of our community (especially the young people) and she was active in the affairs of The Woman's Club of Richmond of Richmond, Virginia to help achieve the Club's aim of cultivating music, dramatic performances and literature for members and guests. Deanna was also cognizant of the human need for physical activity to sharpen the mind and keep the body functioning in a high level of performance, so she formed a team of like-minded ladies to compete, to have a good time and to enjoy exercise on the tennis courts of Westwood Club on a weekly basis. Deanna was born in Houston, Texas, then her family relocated to in Darien, Connecticut during her teen years, after her father, Walter Raarup, accepted a promotion with The Shell Oil Company. She completed high school in Darien and then she studied at Wellesley College and transferred to Finch College in New York City where she studied and graduated in art history. She is survived by her two sons, Gunther Brinkman, who resides in Salisbury with his wife, Beth and daughters, Madison and Lara, Derek Brinkman, who lives in Marin County in California with his wife, Carianne and young daughters, Zoe and Violet; by her husband, Ramon Brinkman, whose career included Wall Street in corporate finance, Director and CFO of a Michigan specialty retailer, then owned and operated nurseries in Marin County California and wound up as a consultant on corporate finance; and by her brother, Perter Raarup, who is a respected landscape architect in New Orleans. Deanna and her husband traveled to many countries in the world and they usually included their sons on their trips realizing the educational value to the sons. Deanna always had a deep, genuine interest in learning different languages, cultures and customs.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Deanna later in the year when Covid-19 is under control. The family wishes that anyone wishing to remember Deanna would do so by contributing to the Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.