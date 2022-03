SHERMAN, Dearold L., 63, of Bumpass, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from complications related to a kidney transplant.We will be having a visitation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m. and visitation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. with graveside services immediately following at his home located at 1253 Signboard Road, Bumpass, Va. 23024.Online guestbook at lacyfh.com