BRAUN, Mrs. Deborah Lang, (maiden name Deborah Lewis), born on March 15, 1955, and a long standing resident of the Brandermill community in Midlothian, Va., passed away quietly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth "KG" Braun (deceased); and mother to Nick Braun (wife, Ann Cameron) and Noelle Crews (husband, Andrew Crews, daughter, Hayley Crews). Her greatest joy was being GiGi to her grandchildren, Colton and Reese Braun. She is also survived by siblings, Jeff Lewis of Fort Meyers, Fla., Randy Lewis of San Mateo, Calif., Diana Aymar of Hingham, Mass. and Johanna Quinlan of Miami, Fla.; and 20 nieces and nephews. Deb grew up in Sandwich, Mass. While in Cape Cod she met her husband, KG. She went on to complete her nursing degree at Mercy College in Maine. From there she and KG moved to Midlothian, Va. where they married in 1977. They built their forever home in what is now Brandermill. Deb was very involved in her community. For over 20 years, she organized the 4th of July parade and fireworks show. Along with this, she was on several boards and part of the Woman's Club. Her most recent endeavor was supporting the Brandermill Church Food Pantry. Deb had many interests including being part of a weekly bowling league, bingo player and huge sports advocate, specifically VCU basketball. Since her husband's passing, Deb has been a supporter of the KG Braun Memorial Golf Tournament that raises money each year for his memorial scholarship. This has been a proud achievement for both she and her son, Nick, to carry on the legacy in honor of her husband. Deb's infectious warmth, engaging conversation, love for family and fabulous energy will be missed beyond measure. The family plans to hold a funeral service this Spring. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in Deb's honor to the KG Braun Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to "US Lacrosse- Richmond Chapter" (memo Braun Scholarship). Mailing address: US Lacrosse- Richmond Chapter at 9028 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deb was one-of-a-kind. As a neighbor I can honestly say that no one cared more for Brandermill than Deb. Her support of and work for our community was constant and endless. I had the pleasure of working closely with Deb on many July 4th events, and she always handled multiple tasks with ease, grace, wit, and that ever-present smile on her face. I knew her fine son, Nick very well in his younger days, and it was obvious how very proud Deb was of her family. My sincere sympathy goes out to them and her many, many friends.
Dan Rucker
January 7, 2022
Deb was one of the nicest people I have ever worked for. I took care of her yard and bushes. Every time when I finished work at her home there was always time to chat on her deck before leaving. I will truly miss those conversations and laughs! My heart goes out to her family for such a loss.
Steve Acuto
Friend
January 5, 2022
We love her ,very kind Neighbor. All of my children walked her dog and my daughter was the last one doing it. She love deb ...so sorry to see this my heart goes out to the family.
Heather Robinson
January 4, 2022
Cynthia Nock
January 2, 2022
My condolences to all who knew Deb. She was a shining example of a caring and happy human being. I was a K-12 classmate in Sandwich, Ma. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by me.
Cindy Hughes Nock
January 2, 2022
To Deb's children, grandchildren, Jeff, Randy, Diana, and Jo, I am so sorry for your loss. I was a friend through high school, and her infectious laugh is what I remember most of all. Deb's adrenaline was over the top, and she was a friend to all. I have happy memories of Deb, and she will be forever in the hearts of who new her.
Donna Duffy (Santos)
Friend
January 2, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Deb's passing, she and KG were our neighbors for years and Deb was a caregiver for my mother in her final year. Deb was an amazing help to our entire family during the worst of times, and we will never forget her compassion, dedication, and grace. Our deepest sympathy to her entire family, most of all her children. Godspeed, friend.