BRAUN, Mrs. Deborah Lang, (maiden name Deborah Lewis), born on March 15, 1955, and a long standing resident of the Brandermill community in Midlothian, Va., passed away quietly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth "KG" Braun (deceased); and mother to Nick Braun (wife, Ann Cameron) and Noelle Crews (husband, Andrew Crews, daughter, Hayley Crews). Her greatest joy was being GiGi to her grandchildren, Colton and Reese Braun. She is also survived by siblings, Jeff Lewis of Fort Meyers, Fla., Randy Lewis of San Mateo, Calif., Diana Aymar of Hingham, Mass. and Johanna Quinlan of Miami, Fla.; and 20 nieces and nephews. Deb grew up in Sandwich, Mass. While in Cape Cod she met her husband, KG. She went on to complete her nursing degree at Mercy College in Maine. From there she and KG moved to Midlothian, Va. where they married in 1977. They built their forever home in what is now Brandermill. Deb was very involved in her community. For over 20 years, she organized the 4th of July parade and fireworks show. Along with this, she was on several boards and part of the Woman's Club. Her most recent endeavor was supporting the Brandermill Church Food Pantry. Deb had many interests including being part of a weekly bowling league, bingo player and huge sports advocate, specifically VCU basketball. Since her husband's passing, Deb has been a supporter of the KG Braun Memorial Golf Tournament that raises money each year for his memorial scholarship. This has been a proud achievement for both she and her son, Nick, to carry on the legacy in honor of her husband. Deb's infectious warmth, engaging conversation, love for family and fabulous energy will be missed beyond measure. The family plans to hold a funeral service this Spring. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in Deb's honor to the KG Braun Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to "US Lacrosse- Richmond Chapter" (memo Braun Scholarship). Mailing address: US Lacrosse- Richmond Chapter at 9028 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.