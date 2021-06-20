Menu
Deborah Marie Dixon-Goode
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DIXON-GOODE, Deborah Marie, affectionally known as "Dee Dee," departed this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Deborah was the daughter of the late Mr. James and Evelyn Holliday. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, James Holliday and Ronald B. Holliday. Deborah was a member of Agape Deliverance COGC, where she served faithfully on the Mother's Board. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kenneth Goode; one son, Antonio Holliday; two daughters, Tonyel and Talitha Dixon; one grandson, Kyh-George Patterson; two stepsons, Reginald Goode Davis and Kenneth Wayne Good Davis; five sisters, Geraldine H. Dickens, Evelyn Hyde, Bobbie Jean Harrell (Doc Robert Harrell), Nora Gayle Rowe and Gwendolyn H. Thorne (Elder Vincent Thorne Sr.); three brothers, Freddie Holliday (Janice), Regain Holliday and Michael A. Holliday (Tracie); two devoted aunts, Rebecca Flournoy and Shirley Allen (Thomas); two uncles, Abram McDuffie and Regain McDuffie (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; among them sisters-in-law, Claretha A. Rowe and Linda Holliday Fuller; and brother-in-law, Jerry Goode (Joyce). Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, Christ the King Cathedral, 5601 Bryce Lane at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Cathedral
5601 Bryce Lane, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 20, 2021
