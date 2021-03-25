Menu
Deborah E. Earley
EARLEY, Deborah E., departed this life March 20, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cosby (Lewis); three grandchildren, Chevelle, Sean and Perry; six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert D. Brown Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. The interment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There will never EVER be anyone like you my lady! I miss everything about you already! Work hard with God to keep me here for the kids okay
Velly
March 31, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Ms. Earley will be truly missed.
Erica Ballou
March 29, 2021
Valerie Farnum-Bacote
March 25, 2021
Sending my sincere prayers to the family of Ms. Earley. We worked together at one time in the same office @ RDSS. She was a very caring person to know.
Deborah Fleming
March 25, 2021
