EARLEY, Deborah E., departed this life March 20, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cosby (Lewis); three grandchildren, Chevelle, Sean and Perry; six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert D. Brown Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. The interment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2021.