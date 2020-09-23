Menu
Deborah Gail Washington
WASHINGTON, Deborah Gail, 64, of Henrico, Va., died September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Washington; parents, Frank D. Harris Sr. and Ruth Harris; and five brothers, Malcolm L. Harris, Keith M. Harris, Jeffrey L. Dowtin, Frank D. Harris Jr. and Michael O. Harris. Surviving are her children, Anitra Harris and Sherelle Harris; one granddaughter, Jordyn Williams; sister, Yvonne Hargrove (Charles); and a host of family and friends. The memorial service will be held outdoors at Gospel Baptist Church located at 2317 Harvie Road, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
