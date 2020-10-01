A truly kind spirit, a friend, a mentor, encourager-in-chief, soft shoulder to cry on; a one of a kind soul. I am heartbroken this world has lost you, but I know you are with us in our minds, hearts and souls. I will always cherish the work trips to Richmond back in the day and the gatherings you would host for your work family. For all the times you counseled me in hard times and for celebrating the good times with me I am eternally grateful. I love you my friend.

Chris Seitz September 30, 2020