SCOTT PLUMMER, Deborah LaVerne, 60, of Moseley, Va., formerly of Plainfield, N.J., went to be with the Lord September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Plummer; her devoted daughter, Kourtenay Plummer; her mother, LaVerne Scott; one brother, Leslie Scott; three aunts and three uncles, Geraldyne Scott, Virginia Hayes (Sidney), Frances Scott, Leslie James (Gloria), Wilbert Scott (Nedra) and Richard Scott (Ernestine); a host of brothers and sisters-in law; nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention; extended family; church family; and best friends (you know who you are). Deb loved her family, which also encompassed her church family. Her fellow parishioners were very instrumental in her daily life and vice versa. Her spirit resonated, especially through her profound hospitality and feast preparation at every family gathering. Her kind and beautiful soul will be greatly missed. A virtual memorial ceremony will be livestreamed 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, via Crestwood Presbyterian Church's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CrestwoodRVA
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Presbyterian Church, West Campus, 1200 Charter Colony Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23114.