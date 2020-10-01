Menu
Deborah LaVerne Scott Plummer
SCOTT PLUMMER, Deborah LaVerne, 60, of Moseley, Va., formerly of Plainfield, N.J., went to be with the Lord September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Plummer; her devoted daughter, Kourtenay Plummer; her mother, LaVerne Scott; one brother, Leslie Scott; three aunts and three uncles, Geraldyne Scott, Virginia Hayes (Sidney), Frances Scott, Leslie James (Gloria), Wilbert Scott (Nedra) and Richard Scott (Ernestine); a host of brothers and sisters-in law; nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention; extended family; church family; and best friends (you know who you are). Deb loved her family, which also encompassed her church family. Her fellow parishioners were very instrumental in her daily life and vice versa. Her spirit resonated, especially through her profound hospitality and feast preparation at every family gathering. Her kind and beautiful soul will be greatly missed. A virtual memorial ceremony will be livestreamed 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, via Crestwood Presbyterian Church's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CrestwoodRVA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Presbyterian Church, West Campus, 1200 Charter Colony Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23114.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
Crestwood Presbyterian Church, West Campus
1200 Charter Colony Pkwy, Midlothian, Virginia 23224
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to your family during this time. Sending all our love. d Vivian and Juliet (and your Walsingham student family)
Natalie Abadie
September 30, 2020
My Friend Deb was the best! Im blessed to have had her in my life. We send our deepest thoughts, prayers and blessings to Kevin, Kourtenay and the entire Scott/Plummer family. I miss her already.
Audrey & Mike Bass
September 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathy,, we are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
Wiley & Ann Rowsey
September 30, 2020
A truly kind spirit, a friend, a mentor, encourager-in-chief, soft shoulder to cry on; a one of a kind soul. I am heartbroken this world has lost you, but I know you are with us in our minds, hearts and souls. I will always cherish the work trips to Richmond back in the day and the gatherings you would host for your work family. For all the times you counseled me in hard times and for celebrating the good times with me I am eternally grateful. I love you my friend.
Chris Seitz
September 30, 2020
So sorry and prays to the family. Wonderful lady and neighbor.
Richard & Doris Chance
September 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Plumber family.
Emily Clements & Bill Boyd
September 30, 2020
ANN LUBBERS
September 30, 2020
Love you my work partner, my sweet friend, I will never be able to forget you. You are the kindest soul I have met and I want you to know that you have made a positive impact on my life in many ways for all the joys and sorrows we have shared. I will so miss you in my life - Sri.
Sri Pagadala
Coworker
September 29, 2020
srilatha pagadala
September 29, 2020
Karen Matson
September 29, 2020