Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah J. Mayo
ABOUT
Patrick Henry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MAYO, Deborah J. Loftis, Surrounded by her loving family, Deborah J. Loftis Mayo of Henrico, Va., entered her new life on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, class of 1981. Debi will be remembered for her faith, her sense of humor and courageous battle with cancer. In 2011, she graduated from St. Mary's School of Practical Nursing. For the last several years, she has been working as a home health nurse, providing care to those in need. Debi will also be remembered for her ownership of Mayo's Restaurant and Mayo's Cafe. Debi will be missed by her son, Dennis "Dalton" Mayo III (Katarina), of Mechanicsville, Va.; her mother, Jean Karns Bazemore of Glen Allen, Va.; her father, F. Robert Loftis Sr. (Brenda) of Glen Allen, Va.; her brothers, F. Robert Loftis Jr. of Glen Allen, Va. and C. Jason Loftis (Angie) of Glen Allen, Va.; her stepbrothers, Chris Bazemore (Kim) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Scott Bazemore (Shelly) of Mechanicsville, Va.; stepsister, Jantz Rollison (Brian) of Richmond, Va.; aunt, Katherine Carlton of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as a host of other family and friends; and her beloved dog, Bexley. She was predeceased by her former husband, Dennis Dalton Mayo Jr.; her stepfather, Harold "Kelly" Bazemore Sr.; and her beloved grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's Catholic Church. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Debbie was truly a beautiful person. I only knew her for a short time but over those weeks I discovered who she really was and how big a heart she had. It was truly one of my greatest pleasures in taking care of her and her beautiful family. Everyone of them was amazing. Love Always, Dawn
Dawn Blair, RNCM
December 26, 2021
So sad to hear of Debbie's passing. Have lots of fond memories with her during her restaurant ownership days.
Bill & Renee
Friend
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of her. I have such fond memories of Debbie when we were growing up. So many fun and good times. RIP sweet lady!!
Betty Labrador Wall
December 15, 2021
Jean, Chris and I are sorry for your loss. We send our prayers and we wish you special memories.
Chris and Bill Porter
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results