MAYO, Deborah J. Loftis, Surrounded by her loving family, Deborah J. Loftis Mayo of Henrico, Va., entered her new life on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, class of 1981. Debi will be remembered for her faith, her sense of humor and courageous battle with cancer. In 2011, she graduated from St. Mary's School of Practical Nursing. For the last several years, she has been working as a home health nurse, providing care to those in need. Debi will also be remembered for her ownership of Mayo's Restaurant and Mayo's Cafe. Debi will be missed by her son, Dennis "Dalton" Mayo III (Katarina), of Mechanicsville, Va.; her mother, Jean Karns Bazemore of Glen Allen, Va.; her father, F. Robert Loftis Sr. (Brenda) of Glen Allen, Va.; her brothers, F. Robert Loftis Jr. of Glen Allen, Va. and C. Jason Loftis (Angie) of Glen Allen, Va.; her stepbrothers, Chris Bazemore (Kim) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Scott Bazemore (Shelly) of Mechanicsville, Va.; stepsister, Jantz Rollison (Brian) of Richmond, Va.; aunt, Katherine Carlton of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as a host of other family and friends; and her beloved dog, Bexley. She was predeceased by her former husband, Dennis Dalton Mayo Jr.; her stepfather, Harold "Kelly" Bazemore Sr.; and her beloved grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's Catholic Church. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.