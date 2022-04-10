MONCOL, Deborah Gail, 68, of Glen Allen, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Born in Hopewell, Va., she graduated from Prince George High School. She continued her education at Madison College (now James Madison University), earning a B.S. degree in education in 1976. Following graduation from college, she moved to Virginia Beach, Va. She accepted a business teaching role at Frank W. Cox High School in 1976. During her years at Cox, she served as faculty sponsor of the Future Business Leaders of America. She devoted her entire career to Cox High School, eventually retiring in 2007, after 30 years of faithful service. After retirement, Debbie moved to Glen Allen to be closer to family. She became an active member of Ashland Presbyterian Church, serving as Moderator of Ashland Presbyterian Women. She was a loyal patron of the



Virginia Symphony Orchestra in Norfolk. Debbie found joy in needlework, mysteries and especially her great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew William Moncol Sr.; her



mother, Virginia Makovsky Moncol; her brother, Andrew William Moncol Jr.; and her sister, Susan Moncol Ryan. Debbie is survived by her nephews, Richard Andrew DeBell (Laura) of San Diego, Calif. and Larry Morton Moncol (Robin) of Richmond; niece, Virginia Cary Moncol of Richmond; sister-in-law, Sallie Moncol of Rockville; brother-in-law, Jerry Ryan of New Bern, N.C.; and great-nieces, May and Siddalee Moncol of Richmond. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at Ashland Presbyterian Church, 401 Virginia St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Presbyterian Church, 401 Virginia St., Ashland, Va. 23005.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2022.