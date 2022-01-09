NEAL-HARTMAN, Deborah, 67, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Wellington Smouse. She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert A. Hartman; sister, Sheri Riedlbauer; brother, Larry Smouse; daughter, Tiffani James; two granddaughters, MacKenzie and Lily James; nephew, Shane Riedlbauer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. An amazingly strong woman, truly one of a kind and will be missed by many. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, Deborah would like donations made to your local animal shelter.