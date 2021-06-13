OWEN, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 65. She was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and went on to work for the Richmond Times-Dispatch for over 30 years, where she was a paginator and wrote special interest pieces. Debbie was a devoted employee who rarely missed a day and would frequently volunteer to work extra if necessary. When she was passionate about something, she would give it her all. She adored the water and lighthouses, making Colonial Beach, Va. one of her favorite places to explore. She dedicated years of her life caring for feral cats, loving them as her own, naming each of them by personality. She also had a love for the arts (music, paintings and books) and would at times stay up all night if the book was too good to put down. She was a Dierks Bentley follower and would be seen at many tours enjoying his music with her good friend, Stacey Anne Walker. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Berkeley D. Owen and Merle K. Owen Sr.; as well as her brother, M. Kenneth Owen Jr., all of Richmond, Va. Debbie is survived by her aunts, Robin D. Ingram (Chuck) of Dallas, Texas, Kathleen D. Browning (Al) of Charlotte, N.C., Brenda D. Harris of Mechanicsville, Va., and Helen Owen of Louisiana; numerous cousins; and her friends, Win and Mary Worth, Stacey Anne Walker and Sheryl Lynne Williams, all of whom loved her very much. A memorial service is planned at Colonial Beach at a future time to celebrate her life and the lives she touched. If desired, friends and family may make memorial donations to Richardsons Rescue on their website, richardsonsrescuerva.org
or Facebook page, facebook.com/richardsonsrescue
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.