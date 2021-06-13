Debbie was a beautiful, sweet lady with a love and concern for anyone or anything in need , her rescue cats were her " BABIES " . The love between Debbie and her parents and Kenny was an observation no one could deny ; anyone could feel the love of family as soon as you walked in the house . Debbie will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her . My prayer for all is that your tears of sadness will soon become smiles and laughter of the memories you hold close. Aunt Helen

HELEN OWEN Family June 14, 2021