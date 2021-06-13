Menu
Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Owen
Highland Springs High School
OWEN, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 65. She was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and went on to work for the Richmond Times-Dispatch for over 30 years, where she was a paginator and wrote special interest pieces. Debbie was a devoted employee who rarely missed a day and would frequently volunteer to work extra if necessary. When she was passionate about something, she would give it her all. She adored the water and lighthouses, making Colonial Beach, Va. one of her favorite places to explore. She dedicated years of her life caring for feral cats, loving them as her own, naming each of them by personality. She also had a love for the arts (music, paintings and books) and would at times stay up all night if the book was too good to put down. She was a Dierks Bentley follower and would be seen at many tours enjoying his music with her good friend, Stacey Anne Walker. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Berkeley D. Owen and Merle K. Owen Sr.; as well as her brother, M. Kenneth Owen Jr., all of Richmond, Va. Debbie is survived by her aunts, Robin D. Ingram (Chuck) of Dallas, Texas, Kathleen D. Browning (Al) of Charlotte, N.C., Brenda D. Harris of Mechanicsville, Va., and Helen Owen of Louisiana; numerous cousins; and her friends, Win and Mary Worth, Stacey Anne Walker and Sheryl Lynne Williams, all of whom loved her very much. A memorial service is planned at Colonial Beach at a future time to celebrate her life and the lives she touched. If desired, friends and family may make memorial donations to Richardsons Rescue on their website, richardsonsrescuerva.org or Facebook page, facebook.com/richardsonsrescue.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Debbi was my best friend for many years 70 - 78 and life separated us as we followed our own paths in life. I never forgot her.
Even though Debbie and I haven't been a couple for 40 years, our 6 years together (1975-1981) will always be special to me. We were both in the record business back then. She worked in retail, and I was in wholesale. So music was always a big part of our lives. Travel and photography were also important to us. Glad I kept all those photos of her, and hope to share them in Colonial Beach. Deb was the love of my life.
I´m truly devastated by the loss of Deb. She has been a wonderful friend for almost 18 years. We shared so many similar interests. She was the sweetest, caring, compassionate, funny, and loving friend. She had the most beautiful heart. I´m praying for all her family and loved ones. I think, God for all the years I was lucky enough to have her in life!! Deb will live on in mine and my father´s memories forever. RIP my sweet friend!
Debbie was a beautiful, sweet lady with a love and concern for anyone or anything in need , her rescue cats were her " BABIES " . The love between Debbie and her parents and Kenny was an observation no one could deny ; anyone could feel the love of family as soon as you walked in the house . Debbie will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her . My prayer for all is that your tears of sadness will soon become smiles and laughter of the memories you hold close. Aunt Helen
