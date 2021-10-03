Menu
Deborah C. "Debbie" Persinger
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
PERSINGER, Deborah "Debbie" C., age 54, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 24, 2021. Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe Craven and Mary Hennessy Craven. She is survivied by her son, James; aunt, Margaret Hennessy; brothers, Mike (Joanne), Barry, Denny, Douglas (Shelia); sister, Mary Joe; and nephews and nieces. Debbie was a dedicated employee at Hendricks Chevrolet for 27 years. She graduated from Lee Davis High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Potomoi Church, 8434 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Debbie was greatly loved and will be missed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Potomoi Church
8434 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Potomoi Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Debbie P.... You were the best part timer we ever had. My condolences to the family. I will miss you so much.
Debbie W.
Work
October 6, 2021
Debbie P: you were so much fun to work with at Chico's. You always made me laugh and brought in such good food that you willingly shared. Rest in Peace.
Frances Behlman
October 3, 2021
