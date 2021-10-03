PERSINGER, Deborah "Debbie" C., age 54, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 24, 2021. Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe Craven and Mary Hennessy Craven. She is survivied by her son, James; aunt, Margaret Hennessy; brothers, Mike (Joanne), Barry, Denny, Douglas (Shelia); sister, Mary Joe; and nephews and nieces. Debbie was a dedicated employee at Hendricks Chevrolet for 27 years. She graduated from Lee Davis High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Potomoi Church, 8434 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Debbie was greatly loved and will be missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.