TATUM, Deborah Robinson, "Debbie," 60, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, James Womble; two sisters, Shirley Blunt Daniels and Linda Scott; and her brother, Joseph Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Robert Tatum; children, Ronquel Robinson and Timesha Conner; parents, Lizzie Womble and Jerry Scott Sr.; and sister, Denise Scott. Public viewing is Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street and homegoing services are Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3 p.m., at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Road in Richmond, Virginia. Family and Friends can visit with the family at the home of her sister, Denise Scott, 4021 Pettus Road, Richmond, Virginia or call 803-603-5084.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.