HESTER, Debra M., 68, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Debra is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward L. Hester; her two sons, Jeffrey M. Hester (Kristi) and Jason E. Hester (Crissy); and three amazing grandchildren, Hallie Hester, Riley Hester and Patterson Hester. In addition, Debra is survived by her brother, Otis Martin (Gail); and many loved nieces and nephews. Debra loved spending time at the beach with her family and friends. It was her wish to not have a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.