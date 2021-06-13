Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra M. Hester
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
HESTER, Debra M., 68, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Debra is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward L. Hester; her two sons, Jeffrey M. Hester (Kristi) and Jason E. Hester (Crissy); and three amazing grandchildren, Hallie Hester, Riley Hester and Patterson Hester. In addition, Debra is survived by her brother, Otis Martin (Gail); and many loved nieces and nephews. Debra loved spending time at the beach with her family and friends. It was her wish to not have a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Bon Secours Hospice House in Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.