LAMPKIN, Debra Rene'e, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021. She is survived by daughter, Chrissy Nichole Lampkin; son, Thomas William Lampkin III; five grandchildren, Savanah, Amiah, Jayden, Gabby and Camdyn; mother, Wanda F. Kellams; stepfather, Wesley J. Kellams; sister, Donna B. Haller (Chris); brothers, Roland G. Bland Jr. (Christy) and William C. Bland (Janet); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland G. Bland Sr.; and husband, Thomas William Lampkin Jr. The family will receive friends Monday, September 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.