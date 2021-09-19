Menu
Debra Rene'e Lampkin
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
LAMPKIN, Debra Rene'e, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021. She is survived by daughter, Chrissy Nichole Lampkin; son, Thomas William Lampkin III; five grandchildren, Savanah, Amiah, Jayden, Gabby and Camdyn; mother, Wanda F. Kellams; stepfather, Wesley J. Kellams; sister, Donna B. Haller (Chris); brothers, Roland G. Bland Jr. (Christy) and William C. Bland (Janet); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland G. Bland Sr.; and husband, Thomas William Lampkin Jr. The family will receive friends Monday, September 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
