Debra Lynn Pritchard Harris
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
HARRIS, Mrs. Debra Lynn Pritchard, December 9, 1954 to September 20, 2020.

With sadness, we regret to announce the passing of our mother, Debra Harris. Debbie departed this earth peacefully in her Hanover home, surrounded by her family and pets. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael Harris; father, Richard Pritchard; and great-niece, Jamie Lynn Sample. Debbie is survived by her son, David Harris (Blair); daughter, Carolynn Globig (Greg Wade); granddaughters, Abigail Harris and Klara Globig; mother, Frances (Fran) Pritchard (Charles Dunn); sister, Brenda Bearekman (Steve); nieces and nephews, Kristina Sample, Brian and Matthew Bearekman; and many treasured great-nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. A Richmond native, Debbie attended Freeman High School and graduated from Radford University. She was the most wonderful first grade teacher for many years at Westover Hills Elementary in Richmond and Baker Elementary, Henrico. We are thankful for the care and support from the staff at VCU Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Clinic and Bon Secours Palliative Care and Hospice. Donations in Debbie's honor may be made to Reedswood Christian Church, 7694 Meredith Dr., Gloucester, Va. 23061, or Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
