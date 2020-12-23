Menu
Debra Gaulin Prifrel
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
PRIFREL, Debra Gaulin, 62, of Ashland, passed away on December 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry J. Gaulin; mother, Muriel T. Gaulin; brother, Gregory Gaulin. She is survived by her husband, John G. Prifrel; brother, Gary Gaulin (Stacey); sister, Jacqueline Gaulin; and her nieces and nephews. Debra retired as Director of Nursing at Gayton Terrace after approximately 15 years of service, where she touched many lives. She was a devoted wife and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Debra's memory to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP DebraYou are missed. Thinking of you especially this time of year! Love you
Joann Walter
December 17, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Debras passing! My heart goes out to her familyShe was a wonderful person, and will be greatly missed! RIP Debra
JoAnn Walter
January 18, 2021
My heart goes out to your family, Debra ... and your smile will be missed by all. Sending prayers for you to rest peacefully n God´s arms. Merry heavenly Christmas.
Teresa Mason, RN, CPhT
December 24, 2020
I was so shocked and sad to here this from Jackie. My thought as and prayers to the families. Rest assured there was 6 loving arms welcoming her to heaven
Jeanne Curran
December 24, 2020
I haven´t seen Debra in many years. We were high school friends. I remember many many fun times with her. She was a blast to be around and could be scruffy at times, but it didn´t matter. She was well liked by many at St. Gertrude and by me. Rest In Peace! Remembering Greg.
Susan Swann Sowers
December 23, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of your passing Debra. I have fond memories of you when we worked at Korey Medical together. I was so young and shy. You were so sweet to me and taught me a lot while I was there. May you Rest In Peace. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to your family.
Teresa Strickland
December 23, 2020
So sorry for Deborah's passing. So young to leave this world. She will be missed.
Daniel Kelliher
December 23, 2020
Our sympathy to all of Debra's family from the Dent family.
Peggy Dent Sims
December 23, 2020
