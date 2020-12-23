PRIFREL, Debra Gaulin, 62, of Ashland, passed away on December 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry J. Gaulin; mother, Muriel T. Gaulin; brother, Gregory Gaulin. She is survived by her husband, John G. Prifrel; brother, Gary Gaulin (Stacey); sister, Jacqueline Gaulin; and her nieces and nephews. Debra retired as Director of Nursing at Gayton Terrace after approximately 15 years of service, where she touched many lives. She was a devoted wife and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Debra's memory to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be left at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.