Debra Jean Pugh
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
PUGH, Debra Jean, 69, of Milford, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late George W. Pugh and Lillian Pitts Pugh Pavy. She was a life member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, having served as Sunday school teacher and deacon. She retired from Southern States Cooperative in Richmond. She is survived by a brother, George D. "Bubba" Pugh; an aunt, Ruth Pitts; and many cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with Rev. Wes Mason officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. Sign register book online: www.storkefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
VA
Sep
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
VA
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
