Deland James "Jim" Camus
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
CAMUS, Deland James "Jim", passed on November 21, 2020, at his home at the age of 85. He is survived by his bride, Martha, of 61 years; four daughters and spouses, seven grandchildren and spouses and five great-grandchildren. Jim was a member of the Masons and the Ashland Moose. He always said that he was the luckiest man due to his loving family. We are the luckiest for having him in our lives. Memorial service at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
