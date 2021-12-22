Menu
Delbert Risingsun Adkins
ADKINS, Delbert Risingsun, 70, of Charles City, Va., passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Sunday, December 19, 2021. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing bluegrass music on his guitar and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Delbert retired after over 30 years with Phillip Morris. He was a proud member of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Tazewell and Florine Adkins; and a baby sister, Delora Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Paula "Boo" Adkins; his son, Brady "Buster" Adkins; three brothers, Hubert Adkins (Helen), Kent Adkins, Troy Adkins (Kelly); four sisters, Stella Whitehead, Velma Canaday (Clayton), Beverly Adkins, Karen Avery (Mike); special friends, Enois (Brad), Fatty (Shawn) and Runt (Lin); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 24 in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 23 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chickahominy Tribe, 8200 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140, chickahominytribe.org. Please bring a chair for the graveside service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery
8130 Lott Cary Road, Providence, VA
Praying for the entire Adkins family
Scott Robinson
Work
December 24, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Missy Mayhew
December 23, 2021
Please except my condolences in the loss of your love one.
Kendall Black
Other
December 22, 2021
