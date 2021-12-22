ADKINS, Delbert Risingsun, 70, of Charles City, Va., passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Sunday, December 19, 2021. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing bluegrass music on his guitar and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Delbert retired after over 30 years with Phillip Morris. He was a proud member of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Tazewell and Florine Adkins; and a baby sister, Delora Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Paula "Boo" Adkins; his son, Brady "Buster" Adkins; three brothers, Hubert Adkins (Helen), Kent Adkins, Troy Adkins (Kelly); four sisters, Stella Whitehead, Velma Canaday (Clayton), Beverly Adkins, Karen Avery (Mike); special friends, Enois (Brad), Fatty (Shawn) and Runt (Lin); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 24 in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 23 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chickahominy Tribe, 8200 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140, chickahominytribe.org
. Please bring a chair for the graveside service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.