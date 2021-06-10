SAMUELS, Delcenia, 63, of Richmond, departed this life on May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, John Samuels Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Raschita Cromwell; two grandchildren, Shahmique and S'Mhya Cromwell; mother, Marie Shivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021.