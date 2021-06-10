Menu
Delcenia Samuels
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
SAMUELS, Delcenia, 63, of Richmond, departed this life on May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, John Samuels Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Raschita Cromwell; two grandchildren, Shahmique and S'Mhya Cromwell; mother, Marie Shivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy goes out to Delcenia's daughters and gramdma Marie,my prayers are with you.
Annette Henley
Family
June 11, 2021
