COLEMAN, Delores Irene, 74, of Henrico, departed this life October 4, 2021. Surviving are two sons, Curtis Coleman and James Rhem Jr.; grandchildren, LaDonah and Chanelle; great-grandchildren, Chamia, Antoine Jr. and Quintin Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews; one devoted nephew, Vincent Coleman Sr.; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.