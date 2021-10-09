Menu
Delores Irene Coleman
COLEMAN, Delores Irene, 74, of Henrico, departed this life October 4, 2021. Surviving are two sons, Curtis Coleman and James Rhem Jr.; grandchildren, LaDonah and Chanelle; great-grandchildren, Chamia, Antoine Jr. and Quintin Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews; one devoted nephew, Vincent Coleman Sr.; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
VA
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Scott's Chapel
116 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 9, 2021
